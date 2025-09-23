Woman charged with Shorewood shooting also charged with attempting to disarm deputy

A woman charged with a shooting in Shorewood that damaged two homes, including one belonging to a state senator, faces a new charge of attempting to disarm a courtroom deputy.

Dana Thompson, 32, of Chicago, faces a charge of disarming an officer on Sept. 19 during her detention hearing in the courtroom of Judge Derek Ewanic. She has been ordered to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act.

Thompson was taken to the Will County jail on Sept. 17 following her arrest on a charge of a shooting that damaged two homes, including one belonging to state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel.

Cappel and her home were not targeted in the Sept. 16 shooting, Shorewood police officials said.

Thompson allegedly told detectives she traveled to Shorewood to kill her father and she claimed he didn’t provide “proper health care” for her grandmother, according to a petition to deny Thompson’s jail release from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Thompson’s alleged desire to kill her father led to the shooting, which endangered “occupants of random houses, complete strangers to her, which reflects the danger to the community as a whole.”

Thompson was set to appear in Ewanic’s courtroom on Sept. 18 but she refused to show up, according to an incident report from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

When Thompson made her court appearance on Sept. 19, she was at the podium of the courtroom “moving back [and] forth,” prosecutors said.

A scuffle broke out between Thompson and two deputies who were courtroom security officers, prosecutors said. During the scuffle, Thompson allegedly put her hand on a service weapon belonging to a deputy, prosecutors said.

The deputy said, “You grabbed my gun,” and Thompson was “over heard replying, ‘Sure will for myself,’” prosecutors said.

Thompson was in handcuffs at the time, said Kevin Hedemark, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“Although Thompson was able to place her hands on the firearm, the weapon was never discharged or removed from the officer’s holster,” Hedemark said.