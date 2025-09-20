‘The bond is unbelievable’- Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox celebrates NICU families, medical team

Eight-month-old twins Emmerson and Eloise (Emmy and Elly) Krause pose with their parents Bridget and Brandyn at the second reunion of graduates of Silver Cross Hospital's Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the babies’ immediate families on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the KidsWork Museum in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox hosted its second reunion of graduates of the Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the babies’ immediate families.

Silver Cross Hospital’s Level III, 24-bed NICU opened in 2022, adjacent to the birthing center, and is modeled after the NICU at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, according to Silver Cross.

So the Sept. 14 event, held at the KidsWork Museum in New Lenox, also marked the third anniversary of Silver Cross’s NICU, the first and only Level III NICU in Will County.

About 200 people attended and shared “compelling stories of resilience and the life-changing care,” according to Silver Cross.

Attendees included Sam Lythberg of New Lenox, who delivered twin boys at 24 weeks Feb. 19, 2024. A routine ultrasound at 19 weeks found the twins and signs that Lythberg might soon go into labor.

Lythberg said she went on bed rest for two weeks and then was admitted to Silver Cross. She had a Cesarean section delivery soon after the contractions started, she said.

At birth, Christopher weighed 1 pound, 8 ounces, and Nathan weighed 1 pound, 10 ounces.

Christopher died two days later due to a brain bleed. But Nathan “had no problems, which was crazy for how premature he was,” Lythberg said.

Silver Cross took action to prevent a potentially serious eye problem and an equally serious intestinal issue, she said.

“Nathan now weighs 26 pounds and is very active,” Lythberg said. “Anybody who is foreseeing a NICU stay in the future should go to Silver Cross. They were so good.”

Lythberg was looking forward to the reunion.

“We developed a strong bond with all his nurses and therapists,” she said. “We just want to see everyone.”

Peggy Farrell, director of Silver Cross’ NICU and lactation services, said it’s hard to describe the connection that develops between the NICU staff and families during the families’ “time of dire need.”

And staff often wonder what happens to these families after their babies are discharged, Farrell said.

“They create this bond with the nurses, respiratory therapists, the doctors, the nurse practitioners and our front desk clerks – everybody. The bond is unbelievable," Farrell said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to care for these families. They’re not just caring for the babies; they’re caring for the parents. And [the families] get so excited to come back. It can be a very emotional day.”