Opportunities for Will County residents to help clean up local shorelines

Here are a list of Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Sept. 22. Online registration is open at reconnectwithnature.org.
Fishing for Trash – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 28, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook: Help protect wildlife by picking up litter. Grab a bucket and litter grabbers, fill your bucket, and return it for a treat. All ages, free.
Be a Trailblazer – 8 a.m. to sunset Thursday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Nov. 8, at Various Will County forest preserves: Join a digital scavenger hunt in nature using the free Goosechase app. New missions release Sept. 25 and Oct. 17. All ages, free.
Nature Journaling Series: Part 4 – 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, Monee: Combine writing, drawing and science outdoors. Participants receive a journal. Ages 18 and older, $5. Register by Sept. 23.
National Public Lands Day: Volunteer morning at Hickory Creek – LaPorte Road Access – 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 27, at Hickory Creek Preserve, Mokena: Celebrate National Public Lands Day by helping with brush control. Ages 10 and older, free. Space limited; registration required. Contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org.
Four Rivers Story Trail: “I’m Trying to Love Spiders” – 8 a.m. to sunset Saturday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 31, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon: Follow Bethany Barton’s book along a 0.4-mile accessible trail. All ages, free.
Museum Campus Day – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville: Explore the Traders Cabin and Potawatomi longhouse at your own pace. All ages, free.
Family Campout – 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, to noon Sunday, Sept. 28, Goodenow Grove Campground, Crete: Enjoy a family campout with staff-led activities. All ages, $5. Register by Sept. 22.
National Public Lands Day Community Shoreline Cleanups – 10 to 11 a.m., Isle a la Cache, Romeoville; 1 to 2 p.m., Lake Renwick – Turtle Lake, Plainfield; 4 to 5 p.m., Lake Chaminwood, Channahon: Help protect wildlife by cleaning shorelines and removing discarded fishing line. Ages 5 and older, free. Register online.