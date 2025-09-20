Opportunities for Will County residents to help clean up local shorelines

Pitch in for the planet by signing up for one of two National Public Lands Day opportunities being offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are a list of Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Sept. 22. Online registration is open at reconnectwithnature.org.

Fishing for Trash – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 28, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook: Help protect wildlife by picking up litter. Grab a bucket and litter grabbers, fill your bucket, and return it for a treat. All ages, free.

Be a Trailblazer – 8 a.m. to sunset Thursday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Nov. 8, at Various Will County forest preserves: Join a digital scavenger hunt in nature using the free Goosechase app. New missions release Sept. 25 and Oct. 17. All ages, free.

Nature Journaling Series: Part 4 – 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, Monee: Combine writing, drawing and science outdoors. Participants receive a journal. Ages 18 and older, $5. Register by Sept. 23.

National Public Lands Day: Volunteer morning at Hickory Creek – LaPorte Road Access – 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 27, at Hickory Creek Preserve, Mokena: Celebrate National Public Lands Day by helping with brush control. Ages 10 and older, free. Space limited; registration required. Contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org.

Four Rivers Story Trail: “I’m Trying to Love Spiders” – 8 a.m. to sunset Saturday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 31, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon: Follow Bethany Barton’s book along a 0.4-mile accessible trail. All ages, free.

Museum Campus Day – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville: Explore the Traders Cabin and Potawatomi longhouse at your own pace. All ages, free.

Family Campout – 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, to noon Sunday, Sept. 28, Goodenow Grove Campground, Crete: Enjoy a family campout with staff-led activities. All ages, $5. Register by Sept. 22.

National Public Lands Day Community Shoreline Cleanups – 10 to 11 a.m., Isle a la Cache, Romeoville; 1 to 2 p.m., Lake Renwick – Turtle Lake, Plainfield; 4 to 5 p.m., Lake Chaminwood, Channahon: Help protect wildlife by cleaning shorelines and removing discarded fishing line. Ages 5 and older, free. Register online.