Joliet in search of Christmas tree for new city square

The city Christmas tree is lit during the Light Up the Holidays festivities Friday in Joliet. (Paul Bergstrom)

The city of Joliet is getting ready for the holidays by seeking a donor to provide the first Christmas tree to go into the city square as it prepares for a parade on a new and improved Chicago Street.

The tree will be lit at the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade, which is held each year the day after Thanksgiving.

The event this year will showcase a $20 million downtown improvement project, which includes the new city square and a redesigned section of Chicago Street intended to be more user-friendly.

The future square and Chicago Street are now under construction.

But the city plans to have both ready for the Light Up the Holidays event Nov. 28.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution seeking state approval for temporary closures of sections of Routes 53 and 52 that run through downtown in order to make the Chicago Street parade possible.

A snowman waves to the crowds at the Light up the Holidays Parade in 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

On Wednesday, the city issued a news release announcing the annual request for a donated Christmas tree.

Each year, the city gets a donated tree that often is a benefit to the homeowner as well if the tree has overgrown its place in the family’s yard.

Nominations for the city Christmas tree will be accepted starting Monday and through Oct. 24 by email to roadways@joliet.gov, the city announced.

“The selected tree will be removed at no cost to the property owner,” according to the release.

The donor also will be recognized at the lighting of the tree and invited to participate.

A crane hoists a 40-foot Colorado spruce tree from the yard of a family who donated the tree to the city of Joliet in 2023. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

The city requires that the tree is:

• a Norway spruce or fir

• at least 30 feet tall

• located within 50 miles of downtown Joliet

Applicants submitting trees for consideration must include:

• the tree owner’s name, address, phone number and email address

• a brief description of why the tree should be Joliet’s official Christmas tree, including any unique background or history

• at least two photographs of the tree, including one close-up and another taken at a distance

More information about the tree selection process can be found at joliet.gov/ChristmasTree.

Those interested also can call Joseph Nordman, deputy director of operations for the Public Works Department, at 815-724-3650.