Will County starts ADA access program for businesses and nonprofits

The Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, is seen in this file photo.. (Felix Sarver)

Will County has set aside $300,000 to fund small businesses and nonprofits that want to increase accessibility to their locations.

Small businesses and nonprofits have until Sept. 26 to apply for the funding.

The money will be used to improve buildings in line with the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to a news release from Will County.

The “Elevate Will County – Community Revitalization Grant” is funded by state cannabis sales tax revenue distributed to Will County, according to the release.

“The grant is available to any small business or nonprofit entity with a physical location in Will County with fewer than 20 employees and an annual gross revenue that should not exceed $2 million,” according to the release. “Grants can be awarded up to $15,000 for each awarded grantee. Funds will cover reimbursement costs up to 100% of eligible project costs, and grantees can request up to 50% of the awarded funds in advance.”