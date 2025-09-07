White Oak Library Foundation presents annual Bling Bling jewelry sale fundraiser

The White Oak Library Foundation’s three-day Bling Bling sale fundraiser will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19-21, 2025 at the Romeoville branch. (Photo provided by White Oak Library Foundation)

The White Oak Library Foundation’s three-day Bling Bling sale, a fundraiser of recycled jewelry, evening, and designer bags and bling to benefit the Library returns for a fourth year.

The sale will be held at the Romeoville branch library at 201 Normantown Road.

The preview sale will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 with a $5 admission. The sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 21. Saturday and Sunday are free admission.

Thousands of pieces of costume jewelry including earrings (both pierced and clip), necklaces, wristwatches, rings, vintage jewelry, bracelets, and jewelry-making supplies will be offered, according to the White Oak Library Foundation.

A limited selection of gently used evening bags, designer bags, and jewelry boxes will also be available. Most pieces of costume jewelry can be had for a donation of $1 to $2, according to the White Oak Library Foundation.

Additionally, gold, sterling silver, and gemstones will be priced attractively. Cash, credit, debit, and ApplePay are accepted.

The White Oak Library District has branches in Crest Hill, Lockport and Romeoville.