Sadie Ridge subdivision to add 260 homes in Lockport

Concept art of one of the single-family homes coming to the Sadie Ridge subdivision in Lockport. The development on the site began in August 2025. (Photo Provided by M/I )

Real estate developer M/I Homes has begun development for Sadie Ridge and The Townes at Sadie Ridge in Lockport after closing on the property.

The new development is slated to bring 132 single-family homes and 128 townhomes to the city of Lockport on a 78-acre parcel of land just east of Interstate 355 on Bruce Road.

Prices for the homes will be announced in the fall when presales are expected to begin.

M/I Homes previously constructed the Silo Bend and The Townes at Silo Bend developments in Lockport, both of which are completely sold.

Homebuyers appreciate “the charm of Lockport’s historic downtown as well as other benefits and conveniences that make this a terrific place to live,” Rick Champine, area president of M/I Homes, said in the announcement.

Sadie Ridge will be served by Homer School District 33C as well as Lockport Township High School District 205.

“With Sadie Ridge and The Townes at Sadie Ridge, we’re bringing much-anticipated new inventory to this market and offering the design elements, floor-plan features and modern conveniences buyers are looking for with a new-construction home,” Champine said in the release.

The two-story single-family homes in Sadie Ridge will include floor plans measuring between 2,300 and 3,831 square feet and will feature three to six bedrooms. These homes also will have between 2½ and 5½ bathrooms, full basements and either two- or three-car garages.

Townhomes in the development also will be two stories each and will measure between 1,780 and 2,000 square feet with two or three bedrooms.

Concept art shows the townhomes coming to the Sadie Ridge subdivision in Lockport. Friday, August 29, 2025. (Photo Provided by M/)

M/I Homes Vice President of Sales and Marketing Cheryl Bonk said in the release that while Sadie Ridge and Silo Bend share some interior features, the exterior designs of the new Sadie Ridge homes are entirely unique from the Silo Bend designs.

In addition to the new homes, the Sadie Ridge development also will include a central 3.2-acre park and a bike path.