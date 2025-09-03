‘Doughnations’ are a main ingredient of Shorewood bagel business

Kim Whisenhunt, owner of Blue Heron Bagels in Shorewood, participated in the "Meet the Makers" event at Will County Brewing Company in Shorewood on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Some Will County residents start businesses and then give back.

But Shorewood resident Kim Whisenhunt founded Blue Heron Bagels last October – with her own funds – to give back.

The idea began with a sourdough starter that Whisenhunt received as a birthday gift, although she hedged at playing with it because she didn’t need “another thing to take care of,” Whisenhunt said.

Now, Whisenhunt is running her own micro bakery and home kitchen operation, specializing in gourmet handcrafted sourdough bagels with a monthly rotating menu of almost 40 flavors.

Blue Heron Bagels is a home kitchen, cottage food business in Shorewood that crafts gourmet sourdough bagels by hand each week. (Photo by Blue Heron Bagels)

She’s also made 10 “doughnations” to local nonprofits.

“Nothing is better than bagels fresh out of the oven,” Whisenhunt said.

Whisenhunt sells her bagels online and through local markets. She lists her monthly flavors on the Blue Heron Bagels website, blueheronbagels.shop.

Sourdough experiments

Whisenhunt said she’s inherently creative – drawing, knitting and crocheting, creating the Blue Heron Bagels logo – embraces challenges, and enjoys “cooking for people.”

So Whisenhunt first experimented with a sourdough bread recipe that she found online, and then she moved on to English muffins and bagels.

The day her 11-year-old niece, Gabby Esparza, ate a bagel “fresh out of the oven in five seconds flat,” Whisenhunt knew she’d found her sourdough niche.

“Everyone just really deserves a good bagel,” Whisenhunt said.

She also found a way to give back.

As the mother of Elliot, 6, and Ivy, 3, and a teacher and independent contractor for the hard of hearing, Whisenhunt longed to volunteer somewhere but struggled to find the time.

So, profits go back into the business – and into local organizations, she said. Those goals also keep Whisenhunt on track.

“I have to remind myself why I did this: to bring more joy in the community,” Whisenhunt said. “The moment it starts to feel like I’m not having any fun, that’s when I need to pull back.”

Signature bagels

According to the Blue Heron Bagels website, Whisenhunt created the signature flavor, taste, texture and “leathery crust” by boiling and then baking her bagels.

Whisenhunt bakes on Thursday or Friday, offers porch pickups on Fridays (and the occasional Saturday), and attends markets on weekends. She also bakes no more than 90 to 120 bagels per week – unless she has help.

Helpers include her husband, Kyle Whisenhunt; father, Greg Wegner; stepmother, Arlene Wegner; mother, Julie George; and sister, Samantha Esparza.

“I try not to do too much,” Whisenhunt said. “I have the kids, and I don’t want the quality of the bagel to suffer.”

She’s cognizant of allergies, especially since her daughter is allergic to cinnamon. But she’d also love to expand beyond bagels to flavored cream cheese, too.

Ideas include blueberry bagels paired with lemon cream cheese or tomato bagels paired with peso cream cheese.

“There’s so many endless possibilities,” Whisenhunt said.

Flavor bites

Best-selling flavor: the “everything” (or plain) bagel

Least popular: pumpernickel

Monthly flavors: two sweet, two savory, two basic

Coming this fall: pumpkin spice, apple cider

Coming this Christmas: chocolate orange, gingerbread

Business wisdom

Join the chamber: “I’m so glad to have joined [the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce]. That has given me an opportunity to talk about my business and network. And also, I feel a sense of community in being part of it. Everyone there is so friendly.”

Be human-focused: “People don’t buy just a bagel. They buy because of who you are as a person.”

Forget the marathon: “I’m focused right now on inch-stones, not milestones. That way, I’m able to keep my business values and give back while growing my business.”

Long-term goals: “I’d love to get into a commercial kitchen, so I could make cream cheese and sell bagels at farmers markets, toasted and ready to go.”

Words of wisdom: “Stay focused on what you’re trying to do, stay focused on your values, and have fun while doing it. If it’s not fun, you’ll burn out for sure.”