Joliet schools briefly placed on lockdown as feds apprehend wanted man

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Several schools were placed on lockdown as Joliet police officers assisted federal agents with apprehending a man who was wanted for a case in Chicago.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said the specifics of the case and the warrant were “unknown.” He said he couldn’t provide further details because Joliet Police Department is not the “investigating agency.”

The United States Marshals Service were executing a search warrant, English said.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were in the 1900 block of Hampton Court to assist the federal agency with apprehending a man, English said.

The area is within the city limits of Joliet but has Plainfield mailing addresses.

The man fled the residence before he was apprehended nearby in the 1900 block of Larkspur Drive.

As a precaution, several schools were contacted and placed on a secure-and-teach protocol for about 15 to 20 minutes, English said. Under that protocol, the exterior doors to the buildings are locked.

The Herald-News has attempted to reach a representative with the U.S. Marshals Service who could provide further information about Tuesday’s incident.

English said the following schools contacted to be placed on the secure-and-teach protocol include:

• Troy Middle School

• William B. Orenic Intermediate School

• Wesmere Elementary School

• The Goddard School