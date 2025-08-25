Willie, the service comfort dog, is new hire at New Lenox fire district

The New Lenox Fire Protection District’s newest member, Willie the Golden Retriever, was sworn in as the district’s newest K9 Facility Service Comfort Dog at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

Willie will serve as a source of emotional support and comfort for first responders and the community members served by fire district.

As the first K-9 to hold this position in the district, Willie’s gentle and approachable demeanor will provide comfort during times of stress, trauma and recovery, the fire district said in a news release.

Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs selected the golden retriever for his “calm nature, intelligence and strong sense of empathy—qualities that make him ideally suited for the new role.“ the fire district said.

Willie began training at 2 months old and was recently paired with his handler at the fire district. His training included work in all types of environments - from schools to 911 dispatch centers - providing emotional support and assisting with a wide variety of people.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Willie was formally recognized for his commitment to the community and his important role within the department. He formally signed his oath of service with a paw print and was presented with his K-9 badge.