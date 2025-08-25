View hummingbirds, take a hike or recharge at an adult retreat at Will County forest preserves

Watch hummingbirds flit overhead during a Hummingbird Hangout program on Aug. 31, 2025, at Plum Creek Nature Center. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule of programs for the week of Aug. 31. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Hummingbird Hangout – 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 31, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Hummingbird migration is underway. Bring a chair, enjoy refreshments and watch the birds flit overhead in the hummingbird courtyard. A roving naturalist will share facts, and a light breakfast will be provided at this free event.

Homeschool Day: Animal Signs – 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon: This naturalist-led field trip will explore tracks, feeding scenes and other wildlife signs. This free event is designed for homeschooled students ages 5 to 10. An adult must accompany participants. Registration is available through Sept. 2 by calling 815-722-9470.

Homeschool Day: Tracks, Scat and More – 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon: This naturalist-led field trip will investigate wildlife clues and patterns. This free event is designed for homeschooled students ages 11 to 18. An adult must accompany participants. Registration is available through Sept. 2 by calling 815-722-9470.

Sign-by-sign Sensory Hike – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Follow signs along the Snapper Pond Trail for an immersive, sensory-focused hike. Visit the nature center to share your favorite sign and earn a prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Kayak Kollege – 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, at Monee Reservoir: Instruction for flat-water kayaking with certified instructors. All equipment provided. This event is intended for ages 12 and older. Admission is $35 per person.

Summer Send-off Paddle – 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, at Monee Reservoir: BYOB (beer and wine permitted) to this adults-only evening paddle with sunset views, a campfire and marshmallows. Admission for this 21-and-older event is $20 per person.

Smokey the Beaver – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, via Zoom: Dr. Emily Fairfax will discuss how beaver dams can create drought- and fire-resistant patches and boost landscape climate resiliency. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older.

Snakes: Our Misunderstood Friends – 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Learn snake basics, meet a live snake and discover why snakes are important to ecosystems during this free, all-ages event.

Adult Reading Retreat – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: This free, four-hour reading retreat with bookish activities, refreshments, raffles and a Quote Quest scavenger hunt is intended for ages 16 and older.

Meet a Beekeeper – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 6, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Meet local beekeeper Dade Bradley to ask questions and learn beekeeping tips. This free event is intended for all ages.

Midnight Madness – 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 6, at Monee Reservoir: Night fishing, s’mores and a flashlight scavenger hunt highlight this free, all-ages event. Concessions will be open, but equipment rentals will not be available.

Quote Quest – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 to 28 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center: Follow the red path to fill in the missing words from quotes. Start at the nature center for a quest card and return completed cards to earn a prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Living History Encounter: A Voyageur’s Life – Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Meet voyageurs and settlers, learn their skills, and try hands-on activities. Drop in anytime between noon and 3 p.m. for this free, all-ages event.