Plainfield Criterium cycling race to bring road closures, traffic delays

The 2025 Plainfield Commercial Street Criterium Cycling Race will take place Saturday, Aug. 23, bringing road closures and traffic delays to the downtown area, police said.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to about 7 p.m., with most road closures beginning at 9:30 a.m. Streets will reopen after the race concludes, which is expected to be about 6:30 p.m.
Roads scheduled to close include:
- Lockport Street (westbound) at Des Plaines Street
- James Street from Commercial Street to Lockport Street
- Illinois Street from Commercial Street to Ottawa Street
- Commercial Street from Illinois Street to James Street
- Chicago Street from Illinois Street to Fox River Street
- Ottawa Street from Route 59 to James Street
- Des Plaines Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street
- Fox River Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street
Route 59 will remain open, but traffic backups are expected. No parking will be allowed along the race route beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday until the event ends.
Spectators are encouraged to park at Plainfield Central High School, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive. Limited Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible parking will be available on the north side of Chicago Street between Des Plaines and Illinois streets.
For event details, visit bikereg.com/commercial-street-criterium-2025. Questions about closures or parking restrictions can be directed to Cmdr. Anthony Novak at 815-267-7234.