Young driver cited in crash Saturday in Joliet that led to semitrailer rollover

Ridge Road in Joliet covered in gravel after a semitrailer rolled from a collision with a Hyundai Santa Fe on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

A 19-year-old driver was issued traffic citations following a crash Saturday in Joliet that caused a semitrailer to overturn and spill its large haul of rock, police said.

About 10:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Caton Farm and Ridge roads for a report of a traffic crash with injuries involving a semitrailer, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to determine that Christopher Borsom, 19, of Plainfield was driving south on Ridge Road and approaching Caton Farm Road, English said.

Borsom had a 12-year-old male passenger in a Hyundai Santa Fe, English said.

Witnesses saw Borsom’s vehicle turn left toward the eastbound lane of Caton Farm Road, English said. Borsom’s vehicle then collided with a semitrailer driven by a 26-year-old man from Aurora, English said. The semitrailer was heading north on Ridge Road.

The collision caused the semitrailer to roll onto its side and spill its large haul of rock, English said.

“It is believed that the stoplight was green for traffic on Ridge Road,” English said.

Borsom suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, while the 12-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, English said.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured, he said.

Borsom was issued traffic citations for failure to yield while turning left, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.