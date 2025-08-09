Will County Sheriff’s Office issues more than 500 speeding tickets during latest enforcement

Will County Sheriff's Office seal (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office conducted a focused traffic safety campaign from July 8 to Aug. 1 to remind motorists that “speeding catches up with you” and to encourage safer driving habits.

The campaign was part of a statewide effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police, aiming to reduce highway fatalities and injuries associated with speeding.

During the enforcement period, Will County sheriff’s deputies:

issued 518 speeding citations

issued four child car seat citations

made three felony/fugitive arrests

issued 14 citations for suspended/revoked licenses

issued citations for 56 uninsured motorists

issued citations for six cellphone violations

issued citations for 106 other violations

This campaign aligns with IDOT’s broader “It’s Not a Game” initiative, emphasizing that dangerous driving behaviors have serious consequences. This speed enforcement effort was funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.