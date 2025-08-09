Will County Sheriff’s Office issues more than 500 speeding tickets during latest enforcement

The Will County Sheriff’s Office conducted a focused traffic safety campaign from July 8 to Aug. 1 to remind motorists that “speeding catches up with you” and to encourage safer driving habits.
The campaign was part of a statewide effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police, aiming to reduce highway fatalities and injuries associated with speeding.
During the enforcement period, Will County sheriff’s deputies:
- issued 518 speeding citations
- issued four child car seat citations
- made three felony/fugitive arrests
- issued 14 citations for suspended/revoked licenses
- issued citations for 56 uninsured motorists
- issued citations for six cellphone violations
- issued citations for 106 other violations
This campaign aligns with IDOT’s broader “It’s Not a Game” initiative, emphasizing that dangerous driving behaviors have serious consequences. This speed enforcement effort was funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.