Illinois State Police issues $1M in grants to help local departments with firearm enforcement

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly speaks at an event at the Aurora Police Department in 2021. (Capitol News Illinois)

Illinois State Police has announced the issuance of the fourth round of firearm enforcement grants, distributing $1 million across 21 law enforcement agencies to conduct enforcement details for individuals legally barred from having a firearm.

The enforcement details focus on individuals who have become the subject of a firearm restraining order or a clear and present danger report, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons.

“Conducting enforcement details can be time-intensive and require additional resources,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. ​“These grants can help local law enforcement agencies pay for the details, which focus on ensuring individuals who pose a danger to the public or themselves do not have firearms in their possession.”

The following law enforcement agencies are receiving fiscal 2026 firearm enforcement grants:

Department Award amount Aurora Police Department $34,419.51 Berwyn Police Department $14,283.89 Bloomington Police Department $21,519.69 Broadview Police Department $6,989.87 Chicago Heights Police Department $11,413.36 Chicago Police Department $425,282.22 Cicero Police Department $17,363.70 Cook County Sheriff’s Office $329,467.20 Cortland Police Department $5,823.68 DeKalb Police Department $13,694.09 Island Lake Police Department $6,536.63 Joliet Police Department $33,230.72 Lincolnwood Police Department $6,485.61 Morton Grove Police Department $7,753.17 Rolling Meadows Police Department $7,982.57 Romeoville Police Department $11,624.29 Schaumburg Police Department $15,004.41 Vernon Hills Police Department $7,647.31 West Chicago Police Department $9,325.32 Willowbrook Police Department $6,941.38 Worth Police Department $7,211.38

Agencies that are members of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force are eligible to receive grants from the State Police Enforcement Fund. Funding will help agencies conduct firearms enforcement details and ensure firearms are turned over to a person who is legally allowed to possess them.