2 arrests made in Will County gun bust by ATF agents

At least two arrests were made following a gun bust operation in Will County where members of a Venezuelan transnational gang were also present, prosecutors said.

On July 31, Luis Perez-Hidalgo, 36, and Andreidy Castellan-Martinez, 22, both of Chicago, were taken to the Will County jail following an operation involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Joliet police officers were assisting undercover ATF officers, according to a court filing from prosecutors seeking to deny the pretrial release of Perez-Hidalgo and Castellan-Martinez.

A judge granted the state request to keep Perez-Hidalgo and Castellan-Martinez jailed under the SAFE-T Act. The court documents did not specify if the two men were affiliated with the Venezuelan gang members,

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said he was not able to provide details because the “operation relates to an investigation” conducted by the ATF.

Undercover officers arranged for a “buy/bust of firearms at a secretive location in Will County,” prosecutors said.

Multiple people had arrived at the location in three vehicles, prosecutors said.

“They (others at the scene) were identified as Tren de Aragua gang members and had tattoos consistent with the gang affiliation,” prosecutors said.

The Venezuelan gang was founded in 2014 in the Tocorón prison, in the central Venezuelan state of Aragua, according to a March 16 article from NPR. The gang has expanded overseas following a decline in Venezuela’s economy.

Tren de Aragua was designated as a transnational criminal organization under the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden. On Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the gang as a foreign terrorist organization.

Castellan-Martinez was allegedly caught on video participating in a firearm transaction with an undercover officer, prosecutors said.

“[Castellan-Martinez] handled and showed the .22-caliber Smith and Wesson rifle. He also provided the ammunition. He is not an authorized firearms dearer,” prosecutors said.

Castellan-Martinez allegedly admitted he was to “receive $200 for his part in the transaction,” prosecutors said.

Castellan-Martinez is facing charges of possession of a firearm without a valid license, unlawful sale or delivery of firearms and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Perez-Hidalgo allegedly possessed eight clear baggies and admitting he purchased a drug called “tusi,” prosecutors said.

The drug is also known as “pink cocaine” and it is sometimes a mixture of ketamine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Prosecutors alleged Perez-Hidalgo is “from Venezuela and does not have significant ties to the community.”

Perez-Hidalgo had been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.