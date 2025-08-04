Will County forest district says discarded fishing line harming wildlife

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Cindy Cain has provided three of the latest stories currently affecting the district and its residents. To read the full stories, visit the Current Headlines section of reconnectwithnature.org.
Deadly toll: Discarded fishing line harming wildlife
We’ve asked, we’ve urged, we’ve educated and now we are pleading with anglers who visit Forest Preserve fishing spots to please dispose of their fishing line in a way that won’t harm wildlife. Too many birds are becoming entangled in improperly discarded fishing line, especially at Whalon Lake in Naperville and Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Recently, a volunteer with Chicago Bird Collision Monitors reported a worsening situation at those two lakes with numerous geese being injured and one possibly dying.
Wild Science: Rare mussel search in Will County aids DuPage restocking effort
Forest preserve staff from Will and DuPage counties recently searched a Will County creek for rare mussels to support a native species restoration project. The collaboration could help reintroduce the ellipse mussel to DuPage waterways, where it has disappeared.
Trail projects in motion across Will County
More miles, smoother rides and new places to explore are on the way as Forest Preserve District trail projects move forward. Whether you hike, bike, roller blade, cross-country ski or snowshoe, here’s a look at what’s new, what’s coming this year—and what’s in the works for the near future.