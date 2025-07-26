Will County Health Dept. creates breastfeeding support group

The Will County Health Department is at 501 Ella Ave. in Joliet. The Women, Infants and Children office is located inside the main building. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Will County Health Department has announced the creation of a new breastfeeding support group, called the Milk Circle.

The Milk Circle will meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Will County Health Department’s main office in Joliet, 501 Ella Ave., inside the Women, Infants and Children office, according to a news release from the health department.

The Milk Circle will hold a separate kick-off meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 before hosting its first meeting Aug. 19. The kick-off meeting will give community members the chance to meet and interact with staff of the health department and meet with area organizations, according to the release.

Refreshments will be provided, and there will be door prizes at the kick-off meeting. Spanish translators also will be at the kick-off meeting and all future Milk Circle meetings, according to the release.

“Supporting breastfeeding families is one of the most impactful ways we can invest in the health and well-being of our community,” said Alyssa Densberger, a nutrition specialist, international board-certified lactation consultant and WIC breastfeeding coordinator at the health department. “This new support group offers a welcoming space for parents to connect, share experiences and receive guidance during the critical and often challenging early stages of parenthood.”

The support group is open to all members of the Will County community. Group members do not have to be participants in any Will County Health Department program to attend. RSVPs for the support group would be appreciated.

For questions or to RSVP, call 779-375-5448.