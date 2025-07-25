Adult camping, trivia night and more coming up at Will County forest preserves

Sign up today for Camp Willco, an adults-only campout, on Aug. 2, 2025, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of July 28. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Nature Foundation of Will County Trivia Night – 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville: Gather a team of up to six people and enjoy an evening of friendly competition, food and beverages to support the Nature Foundation of Will County. Prizes will be awarded. This event is for guests ages 21 and older and costs $50 per person.

Discover Isle: Insects – 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 31, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Explore the world of insects through hands-on investigation with sweep nets, bug boxes and pinned specimens. This free event is intended for all ages.

First-Time Fishing – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Learn fishing basics and try your hand at casting and reeling in this beginner-friendly workshop. This event is intended for ages 7 and older and costs $5 per person.

Rooftop Hummingbird Hangout – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 31, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Watch hummingbirds from the green roof and enjoy self-guided activities to learn about these tiny fliers. This free event is intended for all ages.

Klash of the Teen Kayakers – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Monee Reservoir: Teens can test their paddling skills in a friendly kayaking competition with games, instruction and popsicles. This event is intended for ages 13 to 17 and costs $20 per person.

Klash of the Kayakers – 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Monee Reservoir: Adults can enjoy kayaking games and challenges after a brief skills refresher. This event is intended for ages 18 and older and costs $20 per person.

Meet a Beekeeper – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 2, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Talk with a local beekeeper, and learn about the art of beekeeping. This free event is intended for all ages.

Camp Willco – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete: Take a break with an adults-only campout including optional activities and time to unplug. Take time to read, play lawn games and make new friends. Meals, beverages and snacks must be provided on your own. This event is intended for ages 21 and older and costs $5 per person.

Seated Yoga and Seasonal Sights – 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 3, at Four Rivers Education Center in Channahon: Relax with seated yoga followed by a guided exploration of nature’s seasonal highlights. This free event is intended for ages 14 and older.