Joliet area legislators hosting back-to-school fair at Joliet West

State Sen. Megan Loughran Cappell of Shorewood speaks at the Joliet School District 86 groundbreaking ceremony for the Gompers Junior High School addition on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The offices of state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and state Rep. Natalie Manley are hosting a back-to-school fair on Saturday for Joliet families.

“It may be hard to believe, but the beginning of the school year is right around the corner,” Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, said in a news release from her office.

“As a former teacher, I love hosting this event and seeing children get excited for the start of a new school year,” she said.

The free event will take place in the Joliet West High School cafeteria, 401 N. Larkin Ave., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manley, D-Joliet, and Loughran Cappel’s offices and community partners will provide students who attend with free school supplies, including backpacks and other classroom essentials like pens, pencils, paper and art materials.

Students need to be present to receive supplies.

In addition to receiving supplies, families will be able to get information about resources offered by different community organizations.

“This is a one-stop shop for parents and students to prepare for the upcoming school year and discover what services and resources are available to them,” said Loughran Cappel in the release.

Families can get more information about the event by contacting Loughran Cappel’s office during regular business hours at 815-267-6119.