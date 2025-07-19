Plainfield North grads take food expiration app to national stage

Three 2025 graduates of Plainfield North High School, Tharun Veeraiah, Nicholas Powell and Hubert Stasik, have earned national recognition for their entrepreneurial innovation by making the quarterfinals of the INCubatoredu National Pitch Competition with their mobile app, Expiri. (Photo provided by Plainfield North High School)

Three 2025 graduates of Plainfield North High School have earned national recognition for their entrepreneurial innovation by making the quarterfinals of the INCubatoredu National Pitch Competition with their mobile app, Expiri.

The quarterfinal berth places team members Nicholas Powell, Hubert Stasik and Tharun Veeraiah in the top 30 out of 60 startup teams from across the country.

Designed to help reduce food waste and save money, Expiri notifies users when food items are nearing expiration through barcode scanning.

The app sends timely alerts before items spoil, suggests recipes based on available ingredients and offers donation options for unused food. It will be available on both Google and Apple platforms.