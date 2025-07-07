Joliet shutting down Black Road-Ruby St. at 6 Corners

Traffic seen at Six Corners in Joliet, the intersection where Plainfield Road, Raynor Avenue and Black Road-Ruby Street meet. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet announced on Monday that it will shut down the Black Road-Ruby Street connection at Six Corners for a week starting Tuesday.

“All traffic through the Six Corners intersection on Black Road and Ruby Street will be closed,” the city said in a news release announcing the closure.

Six Corners is the intersection where Plainfield Road, Raynor Avenue, and Black Road-Ruby Street meet. Black Road becomes Ruby Street east of the intersection.

The Black Road-Ruby Street connection will be closed until July 15 for ongoing work on the Plainfield Road water main project, the city said in its news release.

“One lane of traffic in each direction on Plainfield Road and Raynor Avenue will be maintained during the work,” the release said. “Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.”

More information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Questions also can be called into the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.