Will County forest preserves offer summer volunteer opportunities

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a variety of volunteer opportunities across many district sites July through September 2025. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is looking for volunteers who can help at various events July through September.

The district offers a range of opportunities that allow individuals to contribute their time, energy and skills.

“Most of our roles are short-term and easy to join, but they still make a meaningful impact,” Emily Kenny, the Forest Preserve District’s volunteer services supervisor, said in a release from the district.

These include helping at public programs and events, as well as weekly habitat management mornings, which offer hands-on stewardship opportunities.

Space is limited for all events, so early registration is encouraged, the forest district said. Seasonal, large-scale events also need volunteers for a variety of roles.

To stay up to date on current needs, email VolunteerServices@fpdwc.org and you will get an autoreply with available openings, a volunteer waiver and information on partner organizations seeking help, the forest district said.

“Volunteering in the forest preserve isn’t just about giving back – it’s also about personal growth and community connection,” Kenny said in the release.

Here are the volunteer opportunities:

July

Tuesday, July 8: 8-11 a.m. Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve in Reed Township. Invasive weed control. Ages 10 and older.

Sunday, July 13: 8-11 a.m. Sugar Creek Preserve in Joliet. Invasive weed control. Ages 10 and older.

Saturday, July 26: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kankakee Sands Preserve in Custer Township. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

Thursday, July 31: 8-11 a.m. Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township. Brush control. Ages 10 and older.

August

Saturday, Aug. 9: 8-11 a.m. Hickory Creek Preserve — Hickory Creek Junction in Frankfort Township. Brush control. Ages 10 and older.

Thursday, Aug. 14: 8-11 a.m. Evans-Judge Preserve in Custer Township. Brush control. Ages 10 and older.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

Sunday, Aug. 24: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kankakee Sands Preserve in Custer Township. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

Thursday, Aug. 28: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve in Reed Township. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

September

Thursday, Sept. 4: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kankakee Sands Preserve in Custer Township. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

Thursday, Sept. 11: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

Sunday, Sept. 14: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee Township. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

Saturday, Sept. 27: 8 a.m.-noon National Public Lands Day. Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. Brush control. Ages 10 and older.

Tuesday, Sept. 30: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve in Reed Township. Seed collection. Ages 8 and older.

Make sure to dress in clothing that is appropriate for the weather, for getting dirty and being near a fire for brush control events, the forest district said. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring water and snacks.

For more information on volunteering with the forest preserve district, visit the Volunteer page at reconnectwithnature.org/get-involved/volunteer/.