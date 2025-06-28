Will County, Joliet Township partner on fresh produce distribution event

The Will County Executive Office is partnering with Joliet Township to provide free fruits and vegetables at a fresh produce pop-up event Monday at the Forest Park Community Center, 1017 Woodruff Road, Joliet.

The event is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. June 30 but will go on while supplies last.

“Access to affordable food options remains a need for many families in our community, and this is one way we can assist,” County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the event. “Our goal is to not only provide fresh, healthy produce to those who need it, but to provide information about local food resources to ensure long-term access for those experiencing food insecurity.”

Fresh produce will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Registration is not required, and the event will be managed as a drive-up event beginning at 3 p.m, according to the release. There also will be information about local food resources available, according to the release.

Joliet Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero said in the release that the township is “grateful” to be partnering with the county executive’s office on the event to address local food insecurity.

“By working together, we can better meet the needs of our community as part of our ongoing commitment to increasing food access and supporting neighbors in need,” he said.

The township is working toward a permanent food pantry and community garden at the Forest Park Community Center, Guerrero said.

“Events like this pop-up help provide fresh, healthy food while we build these long-term resources for the community,” he said.

For more information, call 815-740-4678 or email countyexec@willcounty.gov.