Will County receives award for budget transparency and quality

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Budget Director ReShawn Howard pose for a photo with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award given to the county by the Government Finance Officers Association for its Fiscal Year 2025 budget. (Photo Provided by Will County)

Will County — Will County announced it has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.

According to the announcement, the county received the award for “its budget quality and transparency.”

The award is given as “a recognition that state and local governments are achieving the goal of preparing budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on Sate and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting.”

Factors GFOA considers in selecting award recipients include transparency and the institution’s best practices in budget process, preparation and stability.

Will County also received an Aa1 Stable rating from Moody’s Rating in October, the second-highest credit rating awarded by the organization.

“Congratulations to Will County’s Finance Department for their hard work collaborating with our departments in developing a fiscally responsible and stable budget,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the announcement. “Budget Director ReShawn Howard works diligently to ensure the budget meets the county’s priorities. This well-deserved recognition reflects the team’s careful efforts.”

“As Budget Director, I am honored to receive this recognition as a sign of achievement for the steps we’ve taken to improve the budget process and transparency in the time I’ve served in this role,” Howard said in the release.

“It takes many months and a team effort to present a balanced budget on time for the Will County Board to review and approve, so this award is one meant for all of us who ensure the budget process covers all areas of what the residents in Will County need in a smooth and clear process,” Howard said.