Joliet woman accused of failing to call 911 after shooting that wounded child

A woman was arrested after she was accused of failing to call 911 following an incident where an 8-year-old child allegedly shot another child, Joliet police said.

On May 16, officers responded to an incident involving a 5-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Dover Street.

Officers believed an 8-year-old relative of the child had accessed a handgun in the bedroom of a home and shot the 5-year-old boy in the abdomen, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

During the investigation of the incident, officers discovered Denise Hudson, 62, of Joliet, was babysitting the 5-year-old child when the shooting occurred, according to statement on Wednesday from Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

“The investigation revealed that Hudson failed to call 911 to request medical assistance for the victim,” Landeros said.

A detective reviewed evidence indicating that the shooting took place more than an hour and half before police received the first 911 call, Landeros said.

“Hudson’s statements have been inconsistent and lack credibility,” Landeros sad.

On June 18, a charge of endangering the health and life of a child against Hudson was approved by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Landeros said.

On June 21, two detectives arrived at Hudson’s residence on Dover Street and took her into custody, Landeros said.