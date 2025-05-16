Eight-year-old boy shot in Joliet

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the 500 block of Dover Street sometime late Thursday night, Joliet police said.

Police are still investigating the case, but the gun may have been fired by another juvenile, said Sgt. Dwayne English, spokesman for the Joliet Police Department.

“Family members overheard the boy crying and noticed he was bleeding from the arm,” English said. “Their initial thought was the child was shot with a pellet gun.”

The boy was taken by family to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where it was determined the weapon used in the shooting was not a pellet gun, English said.

His condition was listed as critical at one point, and the boy was flown to the University of Chicago hospital where he was being treated Friday morning.

Police learned of the incident when called to Saint Jospeh Medical Center at 12:11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.