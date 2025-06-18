Portion of Ingalls Avenue in Joliet to close Friday

The work will begin early Friday morning on Ingalls Avenue in Joliet and is slated to be completed by Monday, June 30. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Joliet — The city of Joliet has announced that Ingalls Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Plainfield Road starting Friday.

The closure is part of the Plainfield Road Water Main Improvement Project, and concrete pavement must be laid at the intersection, according to a news release from the city.

The work will begin Friday morning and is slated to be completed by Monday, June 30.

According to the announcement, all traffic on Ingalls will be stopped, and a detour will be posted. Traffic on Plainfield Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work.

The city urges all drivers to seek alternative routes during the construction. Raynor Avenue at the Six Corners intersection will be reopened in time for the construction on Ingalls to begin.

More information about the project and scheduled closures can be found on the Joliet city website.