Plainfield looks to fill police commission vacancies

The village of Plainfield is seeking residents interested in serving on its police commission.

Commissioners are volunteer positions with a minimum two-year commitment, according to the village. Commissioners are appointed by the mayor with the consent of the Village Board, and each serves until their successors are seated and qualified.

Commission meetings are held at the Plainfield Police Department at 2 p.m. the third Thursday of the following months: January, February, March, April, May, September, October and November.

Along with monthly meetings, an additional time commitment is needed during the hiring and promotional processes, according to the village.

The position requires the following minimum qualifications:

past police employment experience preferred

must be a current Plainfield resident and remain such while serving on the board

must attend and maintain training, which is held by the Illinois Fire and Police Commissioners Association twice a year

must be 21 or older

must provide fingerprints and be able to pass a background check

Final candidates will be contacted for an interview with the mayor and police commission board.

The police commission attains its authority from the Illinois Municipal Code, Illinois compiled statutes and village of Plainfield ordinances.

The commission is authorized to make rules governing the general duties and conduct of the members of the police department, which become effective upon approval by the Village Board.

“However, authority for specific direction, assignment and operation of the police department is specifically reserved to the respective chief of police and the village administrator,” the village said in a news release.

Those interested in applying must submit their letter of interest and a brief professional resume by July 1 to Village Clerk Michelle Gibas, village of Plainfield, 24401 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, IL 60544, or by email to mgibas@goplainfield.com.

For additional information, contact Kim McKinney, administrative assistant for the Plainfield Police Board of Commissioners, via email at kmckinney2@goplainfield.com.