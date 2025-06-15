Plainfield man killed in Joliet head-on collision

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The man killed in a Joliet head-on collision on Saturday night has been identified.

David Lee Nelson, 57, of Plainfield was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m. Saturday at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, the Will County Coroner’s Office said.

Nelson died after a Saturday night collision that left two women in critical condition.

The accident happened at 6:54 p.m. at Black Road and Magnolia Drive, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

A Buick Regal was westbound on Black Road when it is believed to have veered into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Buick Encore.

Nelson was driving the Regal.

Two people who were in the Encore were in critical condition at Saint Joseph Medical Center, police said. They are a 68-year-old Joliet woman, who was driving the vehicle, and a 69-year-old woman from Lake Station, Indiana, who was a passenger.

The Regal also hit another eastbound vehicle after the head-on collision with the Encore, police said. That vehicle was a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 26-year-old Joliet man who was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Anyone who may have video footage or any information pertaining to this crash is urged to call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193,” police said in the release.