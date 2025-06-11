Joliet police release video of officers helping with rescue at apartment fire

Firefighters battle a fire at an apartment building on Essington Road In Joliet on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Two Joliet police officers also helped with the rescue of several people inside of an apartment building on Tuesday that was wrecked by a cooking-related fire.

On Wednesday, the Joliet Police Department released Officer Jessie Salazar’s body camera video on its Facebook page.

The video shows Salazar and Officer Paul Shulman assisting with the rescue of residents from a fire sweeping the upper levels of an apartment building at 115 Essington Road.

The video is available at the following link: shorturl.at/ILVTz.

The video shows Salazar responding to a woman at the building crying, “Please help.” The woman and her family were trapped on the third-level balcony, according to Joliet police officials.

Salazar is seen going inside the building and attempting to walk up the stairs. But he was not able to go any further because the smoke was too thick.

“I can’t even breathe up there,” Salazar said.

Video still showing Javier Macias, a maintenance worker, holding a ladder for Joliet Battalion Fire Chief Dan Berta as he climbs it to rescue a child and mother from an apartment fire on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

A man who was in the balcony is seen falling to the ground. But he quickly stands up and repeatedly says, “I’m fine.”

In a statement, Joliet fire officials said the man was hanging from the balcony and attempted to lower himself to the second-floor balcony but lost his grip.

Next, Joliet Battalion Fire Chief Dan Berta climbs a ladder set against the building while a maintenance worker holds the ladder for him.

The maintenance worker was identified by ABC7 Chicago as Javier Macias.

Berta brings down a toddler, who Salazar takes in his arms. The child is heard saying, “A fire, a fire.”

Berta helps the child’s mother climb down the ladder as well.

Salazar and Shulman both head inside the building, go into the lower level and knock on doors so anyone still inside can leave.

Joliet police and fire crews at the scene of an apartment building fire on Essington Road in Joliet on the morning, Tuesday, June, 10, 2025. The building is near Jefferson Street. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

“This seamless collaboration stands as another powerful reminder that the brave men and women of the Joliet Fire Department and Joliet Police Department carry a deep sense of pride in the patch they wear, a patch that bears the name of our city,” the police department said in a written statement.

Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey confirmed on Wednesday the fire was started by a cooking-related fire.

Last year, Carey told residents at the city’s public safety forum that unattended cooking fires “continue to be the No. 1 cause of fires” in the city.

Following Tuesday’s fire, seven residents were treated for minor injuries at the scene and all residents were accounted for, fire officials said.

About 15 people were in the apartment building at the time of the incident, according to fire officials.

All other occupants were able to evacuate safely on their own. The building contained 12 residential units, housing a total of 39 people, fire officials said.