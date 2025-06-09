Will County seeks final public input on long‑range transportation plan

A resident views display boards at a November open house in Manhattan for the Will County "Our Way Forward" transportation plan. June 6, 2025 (Provided by the Will County Executive Office)

The public still can provide comment on a 25-year Will County transportation plan that is nearing approval.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant issued a news release urging residents to provide feedback on the “Our Way Forward” draft plan.

People can continue to comment on the plan until June 20 by visiting ourwaywill.co.

“For over a year, we have been hearing from residents throughout the county on how we can address our transportation challenges and have been incorporating that feedback into this plan,” Bertino-Tarrant said in the release. “We are seeking final input before this plan is approved and implemented.”

Will County began the planning process in September 2023. The public input process has included three open houses held in May and June in Romeoville, New Lenox and Monee.

People visit an open house held in November in Manhattan for the Will County "Our Way Forward" transportation plan. (Provided by the Will County Executive Office)

Goals of the plan include “safer streets, improved transit options, more effective freight management and sustainable transportation investments,” according to the release.

“The draft plan includes 48 county roadway projects involving 160 miles of county roads and three roadway expansion projects,” according to the release. “The projects include roadway improvements, transit connectivity improvements, pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure enhancements, bridge repairs and replacements, safety enhancements, and congestion reduction strategies.”

The Will County Division of Transportation will make final revisions on the plan once the public comment period ends.

“Public input has been key to making this a successful roadmap for the future,” Transportation Director Jeff Ronaldson said in the release. “This final public comment period is a critical opportunity for residents to review the draft plan and ensure their voices are heard.”