Joliet crash leaves one person dead, woman in critical condition

A single-vehicle crash in Joliet resulted in the death of the driver and left the passenger in critical condition.

At 5:57 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Westminster Road for a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release from Joliet police.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 67-year-old man with a 75-year-old woman passenger – both of Joliet – was northbound on Westminster Road from Clara Avenue when the vehicle veered off the street to the east, according to police.

The Jeep then struck multiple trees, causing the vehicle to roll over and come to rest in a front yard of a residence, according to police.

The passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition, according to police.

The driver was also extricated from the vehicle but showed no signs of life following an evaluation by paramedics and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office, according to police.

This crash remains under active investigation, according to police.

The identity of the driver and the manner of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have video footage or any information pertaining to this crash is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.