Teen charged in shooting death of Joliet 13-year-old

Joliet police squad cars parked in an alleyway between Des Plaines Street and Joliet Street in Joliet on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

At 4:42 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Manuel Mejia Perez in the 300 block of Des Plaines Street, which is on the city’s east side, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found Perez in a rear alley with gunshot wounds. He showed no signs of life following an evolution by paramedics.

“Detectives determined that the victim and the 15-year-old arrestee were known to one another and had been involved in an ongoing personal dispute. Evidence indicates that the arrestee shot the victim twice during the confrontation,” said English.