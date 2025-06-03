Illinois State Police make more than 100 arrests/citations in May roadside checks

Illinois State Police vehicle sits at the Speed Catches Up With You speed awareness campaign on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 3 Commander Capt. Patrick Manno announced the results of roadside safety checks held in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during May.

The following enforcement violations were reported:

Driving under the influence (DUI) citations – Other alcohol/drug citations – 1

Occupant restraint offenses – 19

Registration offenses – 39

Driver’s license offenses – 35

Insurance violations – 31

Total citations/arrests – 113

Total written warnings – 88

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the U.S., according to the ISP.

“The roadside safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road,” according to the announcement from the ISP.

The project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.