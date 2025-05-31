Troy District 30-C names its April Students of the Month

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C April 2025 Students of the Month. (Photo provided by Troy School District 30-C)

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C recognized its April 2025 Students of the Month at its monthly board meeting on May 21.

William B. Orenic Students of the Month are sixth-graders Emma Garcia, Kate Butterback, Jack Christensen and Jovan Crawford.

Troy Middle School’s Students of the Month are seventh-graders Victoria Wadas, Nathan Gonzalez, William Estabrook, and Ava Valenti and eighth-graders Gianna Traversa, Alijah Rashad, Dario Baca and Renee Strong.

The Students of the Month were selected based on their consistent effort, productive citizenship, positive attitude and class participation.