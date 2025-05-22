Will County forest district secures $4.7 million for trail expansion projects

Two land acquisitions have pushed the Forest Preserve District of Will County to a new milestone of 22,000 acres of owned, leased or managed land. Acquiring a 0.38-acre parcel along the DuPage River in Wheatland Township will allow the district to eventually extend the DuPage River Trail south toward Plainfield. (Photo courtesy)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is getting more than $4.7 million in state funds for the construction of two trail-extension projects.

The funds are coming from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand local travel options and “enhance quality of life in communities statewide,” according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

The DuPage River Greenway Trail extension project from Naperville to Bolingbrook, which began in 2023, will get $2.9 million.

The district also received $1.89 million for construction of the Wolf’s Crossing Road Trail connection, about ¾ of a mile of off-street, multi-use trail.

A total of $139.2 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, according to the announcement.

“Today, I’m proud to announce the largest investment in the program’s history, with more than $139 million going toward bike lanes, sidewalks, trails and other local improvements. This is just one part of the state’s larger effort to reverse decades of disinvestment and create more connected communities,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release.

The 66 projects approved through ITEP include bike and pedestrian paths and trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across various modes of transportation at the local level.

An all-time high in funding was made available through the Rebuild Illinois program during the competitive call for projects, with about 74% allocated for improvements in communities that best demonstrated financial need, according to the release.

“We’re proud to support these efforts by our local partners that create new opportunities to connect people with the important places in their lives,” acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi said.