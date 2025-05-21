Lockport man pleads guilty to second-degree murder over deadly Joliet shooting

Attorneys for a Lockport man facing a first-degree murder charge reached an agreement with prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to second-degree murder instead.

The first-degree murder charge was first filed against Dartavius Payton, 29, following a Joliet Police Department investigation into the fatal shooting of Todd Taylor, 20, of Rockdale.

The shooting occurred on April 28, 2020, in the driveway of Grant Avenue in Joliet.

As a result of a plea deal on Wednesday, Payton faced a potential prison sentence four to 20 years.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius decided to sentence Payton to 18 years in prison.

Since Payton must serve at least 50% of that prison sentence and receive credit for almost five years he’s served in jail, Payton’s actual time in prison is closer to about four years.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius sentenced Dartavius Payton, 29, of Lockport, to serve 50% of an 18-year prison sentence for the fatal 2020 shooting of Todd Taylor, 20, of Rockdale. (Gary Middendorf)

Payton was represented by the Tomczak Law Group in Joliet.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tricia McKenna told Cornelius that Payton’s attorneys would present evidence that he was acting in self-defense in the shooting that led to Taylor’s death. She said there were firearms found near Taylor’s body.

McKenna said investigators analyzed Payton’s cellphone and found a group chat were the topic of “seeking revenge” was discussed.

Cornelius heard from Taylor’s family members during Wednesday’s court hearing.

Jessica Klimara, mother of Taylor’s daughter, told Cornelius that he had “goals and dreams like everyone else.” She said her daughter’s life will “never be normal” because of Taylor’s death.

“You took a father who loved his daughter,” Klimara said.

During the investigation of Taylor’s shooting, Payton was arrested on May 1, 2020, in Diamond.

Payton was among the group of fugitives who was apprehended following a high speed chase, according to Joliet police officials.

In 2022, Taylor’s father, Todd Taylor Sr., 42, was shot and killed in Joliet Township.

The investigation of that shooting remains ongoing as of Wednesday, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Hedemark.