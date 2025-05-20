Will County Emergency Management director earns state, international honors

Allison Anderson, director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency, seen in the agency's command center. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County Emergency Agency Director Allison Anderson has been recognized with awards from international and state associations.

The International Association of Emergency Managers put Anderson on its 2025 “40 Under 40” list of emerging leaders, according to a news release from Will County.

The association noted that Anderson is an “emerging leader who has demonstrated innovation, dedication, and significant contributions to emergency management,” the release said.

The Illinois Emergency Services Management Association gave Anderson its O.D. Troutman Outstanding Service to Emergency Management Award.

The award “is given to individuals who demonstrate exceptional service to their agency, a high degree of professionalism, and a strong commitment to promoting emergency management principles,” the release said.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to receive these recognitions,” Anderson said in the news release. “Emergency management is a collaborative effort, and I’m grateful to work alongside such a dedicated team committed to protecting our residents.”

Anderson was named EMA director in 2022.