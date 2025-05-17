Joliet Region Education Hawk Scholarship winners announced

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the 2025 recipients of the annual Joliet Region Education Hawk Scholarship.
This program was established to encourage and motivate college attendance by recognizing academic excellence and community service with honor and financial support.
This year, the program awarded 42 scholarships within the jurisdiction of the chamber.
The 2025 Hawk Scholarship recipients are:
- Kourtney Alcantar
- Ariel Arciga
- Evelyn Brambila
- Jesus Camacho
- Collyns Caruso
- Raquel Chavez
- Natalya Contreras
- Edgar Cornejo-Murillo
- Selah Dorcoo
- Geovanna Garcia
- Dominic Giacomi
- Julissa Hurtado
- Ashton Kelley
- Jillyan King
- Vivian Kirksey
- Jacob Little
- Ivan Martinez
- Sophia McCaffrey
- Ramon Mejia
- Leonel Mireles
- Melanie Mitchell
- Citlaly Montero
- Jameson Murphy
- Kelechi Oreofeoluwa Eluwa
- Gabriela Perez
- Grayson Quinn
- Jazlyn Reyes
- Daniel Salinas
- Gitzel Sanchez Romo
- Marc Santos
- Alexis Searls
- Tyler Semplinski
- Matias Serna Gomez
- Kyson Shipp
- Lilly Simmons
- Kennedy Sims-Houston
- Brielle Slabaugh
- Evelyn Smith
- Mia Sokolewicz
- Jaxson Spies
- Kathlena Vaughan
- Sophia Walus