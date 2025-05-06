Will County expands Dial-A-Ride into Plainfield and other areas

A Pace bus used for Dial-a-Ride services in the Chicago area is shown here. (Provided by the Will County Executive's Office)

Access Will County Dial-a-Ride service has expanded to Plainfield, Channahon and Manhattan townships.

The county system replaces local dial-a-ride services, Will County said in a news release.

Will County this week announced that seniors or people with disabilities in the three townships now can register for the county paratransit bus service.

“Eligible residents can schedule rides for any purpose within a travel radius that includes all of Will County and some portions outside of county boundaries,” the county said in a news release.

The new system offers an expanded travel area than what the local dial-a-ride services provided, the county said.

Sixteen of the 24 townships in Will County are now part of the Access Will County program which is overseen by the Will County Executive Office and operated by Pace Suburban Bus.

“This expansion marks an important milestone for our continued efforts to improve transportation in Will County for residents with mobility issues,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the news release.

Residents interested in using Access Will County Dial-a-Ride must fill out a one-page registration form by contacting their local municipality, township office, or the Will County Executive Office,

The county executive office can be reached at 815-774-6346 or countyexec@willcounty.gov. Rides are scheduled directly with Pace.

More information about Access Will County Dial-a-Ride, including upcoming events in Plainfield, Channahon and Manhattan to register riders and provide information about the service, can be found at www.willcounty.gov/access.