‘We’re going to come back’: Anti-Trump protesters return to Joliet streets for May Day Rally

An attendee holds up a sign at the May Day Weekend Rally in downtown Joliet on May 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

About 150 people lined a section of Jefferson Street in Joliet to protest policies and actions of President Trump’s administration on Saturday.

It was the fourth consecutive weekend in which some display of opposition to the Trump administration was held in Joliet, and protesters said it was important to keep up the effort. The event was promoted by Indivisible Illinois, a nonprofit grassroots organization.

“Every time we do this, it lets other people know that they are not alone,” Nancy Eichelberger of Plainfield said.

The protesters were bolstered by passing motorists, many of whom honked horns in show of support.

Attendees hold up a signs at the May Day Weekend Rally in Downtown Joliet on May 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Protesters held up signs and chanted between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. as they lined the block formerly occupied by the old Will County Courthouse.

Mark Morrison of Crest Hill on Thursday attended a May Day protest in Chicago that drew thousands of protesters.

Ladies from Lockport's Lago Vista community enjoy the May Day Weekend Rally in Downtown Joliet on May 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Like others at the Joliet protest, Morrison said he believed President Trump was taking away basic civil rights.

“He’s getting rid of due process,” Morrison said. “He’s silencing the opposition.”

The opposition in Joliet, however, was very vocal on Saturday and probably on other days to come.

Angel DiPasquale, one of the organizers of the Joliet protest, said they would be back although not necessarily on every weekend.

“We’re going to come back, unfortunately, until we don’t have to anymore,” DiPasqualie told the protesters.