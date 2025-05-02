I-80 lanes reduced in Joliet for bridge inspections beginning Monday

The state starts inspections Monday, weather permitting, on the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

The state will reduce lanes on Interstate 80 in Joliet for inspections of the Des Plaines River bridges starting Monday.

Lane closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to minimize impact on traffic, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release issued Friday to announce the closures.

The inspections should take two weeks, weather permitting, IDOT said.

The plan is to inspect the westbound bridge next week. Inspection of the eastbound bridge is scheduled to start May 12. Inspections should be completed by May 16, IDOT said.

The lane closures will be Monday through Thursday and on Saturdays if needed, IDOT said. At least one lane will remain open in both directions during inspections.

IDOT said motorists should expect delays and encouraged the use of alternate routes.