Will County school libraries set to receive over $60,000 in funding

Will County — Fourteen Joliet-area school districts have just been awarded over $60,000 in funding to acquire new library and media center resources, according to announcements from the offices of State Senators Rachel Ventura and Meg Loughran Cappel.

The funding will be used to purchase materials including books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology, and programs.

“Quality education is a fundamental right, and providing our students with high-quality educational resources and materials is a priority of our state,” Ventura, D-Joliet, stated in the announcement.

“I look forward to seeing how these funds will be used in our area and the positive educational development it will bring to our students,” she stated.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 covers 26.4 square miles in Joliet and includes 15 elementary schools, four junior high schools, one early childhood center and one alternative school. (Shaw Media file photo)

The funding was secured through the annual School District Library Grant Program, which provides about $0.89 per student enrolled at each qualifying school, through the Illinois General Assembly.

The total funding will provide resources to over 1 million students statewide.

The funding for the Joliet area totaled $63,107.

Schools in Ventura’s 43rd District received the following:

• Valley View School District 365U, $12,425,

• Joliet Public Schools District 86, $8,018,

• Joliet Township High School District 204, $5,868,

• Lockport Township High School District 205, $3,338,

• Minooka Community High School District 111, $2,493,

• Woodridge School District 68, $2,306,

• Will County School District 92, $1,173,

• Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203, $850,

• Lockport School District 91, $850,

• Taft School District 90, $850,

• and Chaney-Monge School District 88, $850.

Schools in Loughran Cappel’s 49th District received the following:

• Richland School District 88A, $850

• Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C, $3,228,

• Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202, $20,009.

“Libraries are full of learning and provide educational opportunities for young minds, which is why it’s crucial we push for grants like this,” Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, stated in the release.

“We need to keep school libraries modern and properly equipped so all students have access to resources that further enhance their academic journey,” she said.