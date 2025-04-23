Will County releases summer road construction schedule

Will County Division of Transportation projects for this year fall under three general categories – roadway reconstruction, intersection improvements, and road resurfacing. (Photo provided by Will County Division of Transportation. )

The Will County Division of Transportation released its road construction and maintenance schedule for this year that sees some ongoing projects being completed by fall or earlier.

“With a historic level of investment being made in our local infrastructure, our DOT team is implementing and planning projects that will improve access and reduce congestion throughout Will County,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release announcing the schedule.

Projects for this year fall under three general categories – roadway reconstruction, intersection improvements, and road resurfacing.

The projects are part of Will County’s five-year Transportation Improvement Plan, mapping out $662 million in local infrastructure spending.

Roadway reconstruction

80th Avenue (191st Street to 183rd Street) | In progress. Estimated completion: Late summer 2026.

Bell Road (159th Street to 151st Street) | In progress. Estimated completion: Late summer this year.

Laraway Road (Jackson Branch Creek to Cedar Road) | In progress. Estimated completion: Late summer this year.

West River Road (Coal City Road to Illinois Route 53) | In progress. Estimated completion: Sometime in late fall.

Intersection improvements

Bell Road and 143rd Street | In progress | Estimated completion: Late fall 2027.

Cedar Road and Francis Road | In Progress | Estimated completion: During the summer.

Exchange Street and Illinois Route 394 | In progress | Estimated completion: Sometime in late fall.

Road resurfacing

Countyline Road (N 15000 Road to State Line Road) | Planned to start: April.

Elevator Road (Illinois Route 52 to Illinois Route 52) | Planned to start: June.

Marley Road (U.S. Route 6 to Wolf Road) | Planned to start: May.

North River Road (near Interstate 55 and Strip Mine Road) | Planned to start: July.

In addition to an online interactive map where residents can monitor the status of current projects, Will County DOT has released a new map with planned future projects.

The online map helps residents engage with proposed and planned project teams, linking to project websites with more information, the DOT said in the release.

Both interactive maps are intended “to help drivers plan their routes and possibly avoid roads under construction or plan for extra time needed for commuting,” the DOT said in the release.

Will County DOT urges commuters to try to avoid construction zones whenever possible to minimize congestion. When driving on these roadways, signs should be followed for partial lane closures and construction zone speed limits, the DOT said in the release.

“We need your assistance in keeping you and the workers safe as the construction zones are completed to bring everyone a better road network,” Will County DOT Director Jeff Ronaldson said in the release from the county.