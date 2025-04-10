Despite strong start, Providence baseball team refuses to be satisfied

Providence's Nate O'Donnell in action during the Class 4A Super-Sectional game against Mt. Carmel on Monday, June 03, 2024 at Crestwood. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Providence Catholic is the defending 4A state champion in baseball. Anyone who follows prep baseball is already aware of that.

People may not realize, though, that the overwhelming majority of their roster from last year is back. That would likely explain the 6-1 start. It might also explain how the Celtics just won the WJOL Tournament last weekend for a record sixth time.

What’s hard to figure out, though, is how in the heck Providence Catholic is still feeling disappointed in how they’ve started the season.

“We haven’t swung the bats very well this year,” coach Mark Smith said after beating Minooka 12-4 to win the WJOL Tournament on Saturday. “We really haven’t. ... Hopefully we’re breaking out of it a little bit.”

To review, the Celtics started the season off by beating Joliet Central 24-0. That’s not a typo. 24 runs in a single game with none allowed. The lone loss of the season was after that, 6-4 to St. Charles North.

After that? It’s hard to figure out where the Celtic’s offense can be faulted. 16-1 over Dakota. 7-2 over Plainfield East. 4-2 over previously undefeated Plainfield Central the same day they knocked off previously undefeated Minooka. Add in a 16-0 win over Leo and you’ve got an all-around great start, right?

“We’ve all been disappointed in our start,” Smith said. “I think we’ve started slow, but we’re still trying to figure out some things. We’ve got guys in different positions this year so we’re still learning. We’ve got young guys we just brought up that are still learning. Confidence wise we’re there, we just have to go out and execute and we’re going to be okay.”

It should be noted that 11 of Providence’s 12 runs against Minooka came in the final two innings, as did eight of their 11 hits. Still, this is group that features Minnesota commit Nate O’Donnell, Cincinnati commit Enzo Infelise and SIUE commit Cooper Eggert. The talent is there at the plate and the mound.

Though on the mound, Smith says the team is taking a cautious approach. The Celtics don’t want to rely on anyone too early when their focus is on May.

“We’ve got the guys on a pitch count right now,” Smith said. “We’re trying to get these guys in pressure situations to see what they can and cannot do. That’s the plan is to keep them to 40-45 pitches. We have pitching, we just have to see which guys are going to fall into what spots.”

Smith mentioned having moved a few freshmen up over the weekend to give the Celtics a few more arms. It’s the experience of this group, however, that has helped get this team to 6-1 and that experience and leadership will continue to be relied on.

After losing Jackson Smith and others to graduation last year, the Celtics weren’t worried about who would step up as leaders in the dugout. The leadership on this crew has been well established and Smith emphasized that this was “a great group that works hard and I love them.”

But senior Blake Jenner and others echoed Smith’s sentiment. While 6-1 is nice, the 2025 4A title isn’t promised, and they expect to be even better if they want to repeat again.

“We’re very confident, but we definitely have to improve on a lot of things,” Jenner said. “We’ve got to stop making routine errors or getting ugly outs early in the count. We have to try and work at-bats, try to hit the ball the other way and stop trying to do too much.”