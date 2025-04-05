Will County plans family-friendly storm preparedness seminar in Channahon

Photo shows workshop session at previous Community Preparedness Workshop held by the Will County Emergency Management Agency. Feb. 21, 2025 (Provided by Will County Executive's Office)

Channahon — The Will County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a free event on Saturday in Channahon to help families become “storm ready” and prepared for emergencies.

The event, titled “The Science of Storms: Are You Prepared?” will take place at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, located at 25055 W. Walnut Lane, in Channahon from 10 a.m. until noon.

The EMA hosted a similar event in Plainfield aimed at adults last month and is now hosting the upcoming event for all ages.

“We’re proud to be hosting this fun, interactive event aimed at educating all ages,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson stated.

“All Will County families are invited to this thrilling, family-friendly event to learn more about the wild world of weather and how to prepare for all situations,” she said.

According to the EMA announcement, Storm Science, is an organization that “brings customized weather programs to life in collaboration with Illinois Storm Chasers” will be the featured presenters at the event.

They will feature “interactive education aimed at young audiences, taking them through an exciting journey into the science of storms – how they form, why they happen, and what makes them so powerful.”

The presentation will feature actual storm footage, weather facts, hands-on demonstrations, and real life storm-chasing stories, and EMA staff will be on hand to help attendees build their own emergency storm preparedness kits.

The event is free to attend and all Will County residents are welcome, though children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for the event can be found at the Will County EMA website.