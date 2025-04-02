Tuesday’s election results show Plainfield, Crest Hill leaders getting another term

Sign on the city of Crest Hill government building at 20600 City Center Blvd. as seen on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Incumbents leaders in the village of Plainfeld and city of Crest Hill won another term based on the unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

The mail-in ballots will still need to be counted.

In Crest Hill, Raymond Soliman edged out challenger Marco Coladipietro gaining 54% of the votes to 45% for Coladipietro in the race for mayor.

The race was close for most of the night, with the challenger leading for several hours, but the results flipped with the results in the Lockport Township 13th precinct, where Soliman dominated with 81% of the vote.

Soliman will now be serving a fifth term, having first been elected mayor in 2009.

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman speaks at the Veterans Day service at the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet on Friday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

He previously served as a Crest Hill police officer (1980-1985), a member of the Plan Commission (1991-1993) and as Ward 1 Alderman (1993-2009).

This was Coladipietro’s first time running for city elected office.

Races for other city elected offices, clerk, treasurer, and alderpersons for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 were all unopposed.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis shares his memories of the 1990 tornado during the "When Seconds Matter" workshop on Saturday. March 22, 2025 (Bob Okon)

John F. Argoudelis appears to have easily won a second term as village president of Plainfield.

The incumbent staved off three challengers – Kevin Calkins, Margie Bonuchi, and Cally Larson – by winning 64% of the votes in Will County and 61% of the votes in Kendall County Tuesday night.

This will be Argoudelis’ second term having first been elected as village president in 2021, succeeding Michael Collins.

The race for the one village trustee seat up for election was unopposed.