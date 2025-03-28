Will County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer in Homeland Security custody

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A correctional officer with the Will County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody by agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel T. Herod, 41, was the member of the sheriff’s office who was taken into custody.

“[Herod] has been employed with the Will County Sheriff’s Office since May of 2010 and most recently served as a deputy correctional officer at the Will County Adult Detention Facility,” sheriff’s officials said.

The events that led to Herod being taken into custody by Homeland Security began about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, when Elwood police officers were sent to the 900 block of Meadowbrook Road for a report of a caller who heard “some type of explosion,” said Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes.

Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes said his officers responded to the 900 block of Meadowbrook Road on Thursday, March 27, 2025 and discovered federal agents were at a residence. (Heidi Litchfield)

When officers arrived, they found “several dozen federal agents” from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at a Meadowbrook residence, Hayes said.

“The Homeland Security agents advised our officers they had executed a search warrant at the residence and that they had notified the Will County Sheriff’s Office,” Hayes said.

One person was “taken into custody” Hayes said but he had no further information.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Hedemark said it was a member of the department who was “taken in for questioning.”

“As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time. We encourage any inquiries regarding this matter to be directed to Homeland Security,” Hedemark said.