Building on Lockport Street in Plainfield struck by fire, damages estimated at $200,000

A restaurant building in the downtown area of Plainfield was damaged by fire Monday.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a building fire at 5:06 p.m. in the 24500 block of Lockport Street, and crews arrived within four minutes, according to the fire protection district.

Firefighters found a one-story vacant restaurant with a fire actively burning on the rear exterior of the building, including a storage shed positioned against the structure, according to the fire protection district.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the exterior fire, however, crews inside the building discovered that the fire had extended into the attic space, according to the fire protection district.

Mutual aid assistance was requested from multiple surrounding fire departments and districts. Additional units were also deployed to cover Plainfield fire stations while crews battled the fire.

No one was injured and the building was confirmed to be vacant at the time of the fire, according to the fire protection district.

The Plainfield Building Department deemed the building uninhabitable as damage is estimated to exceed $200,000, according to the fire protection district.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Plainfield Fire Investigators and remains under investigation.